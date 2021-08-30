12-state human trafficking operation nets rescues 47 victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In Wisconsin news… A12-state law enforcement operation rescued 47 victims of human trafficking and led to the arrest of more than 100 people. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said most of the arrests were made Thursday night into Friday morning. The effort, called Operation United Front, used undercover officers who arranged to meet potential human trafficking victims or who posed as victims to identify a buyer or trafficker. The operation was conducted in Wisconsin, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.