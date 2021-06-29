2021 Fourth of July Specials throughout the weekend on Public Radio 90

All through the Fourth of July weekend, celebrate with Public Radio 90!

Friday, July 2nd, enjoy Classical American Fare with Kurt Hauswirth during a short version of Classiclectic! From 9:30am - 10am ET, enjoy American-themed classical music from Anonymous 4, the Pacific Mozart Ensemble and music of Leroy Anderson.

At 10am, enjoy Stephen Foster - America's Bard: It’s hard to imagine American music without the work of Stephen Collins Foster. Foster was born on July 4, 1826 – fifty years to the day after the Declaration of Independence was signed. In 19th century America, popular songs were churned out by the dozens, but no other composer of the day wrote as many great songs with as much sticking power as Foster. We all grew up singing Oh, Susannah, Beautiful Dreamer, Jeanie With the Light Brown Hair, Old Folks at Home … the list goes on and on.

11am brings O Beautiful! American Music: New American music for voices by Meredith Monk, William Bolcom, Tania Leon, Matthew Harris, Eric Salzman, Robert Dennis, Billy Joel, Elliot Z. Levine and Gayla Morgan. Interviews with the composers and arrangers are woven into the show. From the Western Wind.

Enjoy Freedom Jazz! at 11pm: Freedom Jazz!” offers a uniquely jazzy tribute to the spirit of liberty and America, featuring music by Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Jackie McLean, Ray Charles and more.

On July 4th, we welcome back A Capitol 4th from PBS / NPR Music at 8pm.

Then at 10pm, we present A Folktale of Liberty.

And on Monday, July 5th, we have more specials to help celebrate the day we observe the Fourth of July:

10am: Wind & Rhythm: Happy B-Day USA

11am: American Light Music

Keep yourself tuned to Public Radio 90 throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend for the programs you love along with music and entertainment to celebrate the 4th!