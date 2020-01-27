3rd woman accuses Michigan lawmaker of sexual harassment

LANSING, MI (AP)-- A third woman has accused a Michigan state legislator of sexual harassment.

Melissa Osborn who works as a regulatory affairs specialist for a trade group. She tells Crain's Detroit Business that state Sen. Peter Lucido commented on her appearance and clothes while scanning her body and touching her lower back area. Osborn says it happened at the Michigan Credit Union League's annual government affairs conference in May. Lucido declined comment.

Osborn's comments come after a fellow lawmaker filed a complaint against Lucido with similar allegations. Also, a female reporter has said Lucido made a sexist comment to her before a group of high school boys.