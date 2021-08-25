$400,000 goal for this year's United Way of Marquette County campaign

MARQUETTE, MI-- The United Way of Marquette County is about to kick off its 2021-22 fundraising year.

This year’s goal is $400,000, but officials want to raise much more than that to help those in need. Letters, pledges and campaign materials will be mailed and dropped off to individuals and businesses in the county this week.

The fundraiser officially begins Monday. This year’s United Way campaign co-chairs are Melissa Holmquist, CEO of Upper Peninsula Health Plan, and Amy Quinn, CEO of Grow and Lead. Quinn says, "United Way is a credible source to help your neighbors because they believe in the Tanzanian proverb that little by little, a little becomes a lot.”

For more information go to uwmqt.org.