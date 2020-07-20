4th of July beachgoers at McCarty's Cove get coronavirus

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Health Department is tracing positive COVID-19 cases back to McCarty’s Cove on the 4th of July.

Hundreds of mostly young people packed the beach without wearing masks or socially distancing on Independence Day.

Health officials say there have been at least two confirmed cases linked to that event. Anyone who attended the gathering at McCarty’s Cove should monitor themselves for symptoms and contact their doctor if they become symptomatic.

The health department says this event demonstrates outdoor social gatherings—even among asymptomatic young people—can cause community transmission of COVID-19.