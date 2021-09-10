5 men accused of Whitmer kidnapping plot want to delay trial

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (AP)-- Five men accused of planning to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year because of her COVID-19 restrictions want to postpone their October trial until 2022.

In a court filing, attorneys say they’re still plowing through hours of audio secretly recorded by informants and FBI agents. They’re also “investigating recent developments” related to the conduct of agents.

Trial in federal court in Grand Rapids has been set for October 12. The defendants would like a 90-day extension for all deadlines in the case. Prosecutors must respond next week.

The government says the five men conspired to kidnap Whitmer, even scouting her second home in northern Lower Michigan. They’ve pleaded not guilty and claim to be victims of entrapment.