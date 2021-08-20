"60 by 30 Talent Tour" kicks off at Bay College

ESCANABA, MI-- Governor Gretchen Whitmer kicked off a new “60 by 30 Talent Tour” in Escanaba Thursday.

She joined officials at Bay College to tout the state’s success at increasing the number of working-age adults with a skill certificate or college degree toward the goal of 60 percent by 2030. The tour’s aim is to promote awareness of how programs like Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners are creating paths to in-demand careers.

Data indicates the U.P. is projected to have almost 14,000 job openings every year through 2028. Of those projected openings, at least

3,600 will typically require a postsecondary certification, an associate degree or apprenticeship.

Some of the high-demand, high-wage health care occupations projected to grow the most through 2028 include respiratory therapist, physical therapist assistant and ambulatory health services.