7 Days That Shook 7 Decades Of World Trade

It took seven decades after World War II to put together a system of free trade around the world. That system has been rocked in just the past seven days.

Last Tuesday, congressional Democrats agreed to an updated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. Three days later, China agreed to its own, preliminary trade pact with the United States.

"Friday was probably the most momentous day in trade history ever," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told CBS.

Both deals purport to foster cross-border trade, but they also include protectionist measures. And to get there, Trump put up roadblocks — ordering stiff tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China.

"It does show that President Trump's example of being a tough, hard-nosed bargainer on trade and economic matters works," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News.

That same week, conservatives in the U.K. won a resounding victory in parliamentary elections and Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to push forward with Brexit, ">

On both sides of the Atlantic, populist leaders are challenging long-established notions of how trade should be conducted.

"We have leaders today saying they want to be connected to the world, but only on terms that they dictate and only according to the criteria for what constitutes 'winning,' " said Matthew Slaughter, an economist who served in the George W. Bush White House.

That zero-sum approach is at odds with the rules-based international order that the U.S. spent decades helping to build.

While Johnson is bent on withdrawing from the European Union, Trump is kneecapping the World Trade Organization. Trump has blocked appointments to the WTO's appellate body, which lost its ability to referee trade disputes last Tuesday.

With no referee, Trump is freer to follow his own protectionist instincts, slapping tariffs on friends and foes alike. Critics say when other countries follow that example, the global economy suffers.

"If we're all going to go out unilaterally and just impose tariffs, it's going to have friction. And friction can explode," said former U.S. Trade Representative Carla Hills.

Tariff battles in the 1930s contributed to the Great Depression and the war that followed.

"Most historians look back and say the economic frictions were the match that ignited the fire," Hills said.

After the war, the U.S. and other countries worked to build a rules-based international trading system in hopes of fostering peace and prosperity and preventing stronger countries from taking advantage of others.

To be sure, that system hasn't worked equally well for everyone. While some American industries have thrived with greater access to global markets, others have suffered from overseas competition.

Slaughter, who is now dean of the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, said populist leaders like Trump and Johnson may be well-intentioned in catering to those who feel hurt by globalization. But he warned that protectionist trade agreements and a withdrawal from global engagement are not the answer.

"Most people don't want just walls," Slaughter said. "They get that globalization in general is good. What they really want are bridges that will build ladders of opportunity at the same time so people have a chance to thrive and benefit from all the dynamism of innovation and globalization."

The last seven days have exposed deep cracks in the global trading system. The months to come will show whether those cracks can be repaired or the system is bound to crumble under populist pressure.



Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

The FBI is facing more blowback over its surveillance of former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page. This time, the criticism comes from the secretive court that oversees foreign intelligence surveillance. It's accusing the FBI of misleading the court when seeking approval for surveillance on Page. We're joined now by NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas.

Welcome back to the studio.

RYAN LUCAS, BYLINE: Thank you.

CORNISH: What did the court have to say in this order today?

LUCAS: Well, first off, it's incredibly rare to hear anything from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, and this is the court that basically signs off on surveillance of Americans for intelligence surveillance purposes. It operates very much behind closed doors, so any public order is really a big deal. And in this case, we're talking about a four-page order from the court's chief judge. Her name is Rosemary Collyer, and she has some pretty sharp criticism for the FBI over its applications for surveillance on Page. She says the court makes its decisions based on facts submitted by the FBI. And in the case of Page, she says the FBI misled the court. It withheld information. Its applications were riddled with errors.

The bureau, she says, has a duty to be fully forthcoming with the court. And in Page's case, the FBI's actions were antithetical, she says, to that duty. In fact, it's handling calls into question information in other FBI applications is what the chief judge says. So she's ordering the government to say what it has done so far and what it plans to do to ensure that this does not happen again, and she's given the government a January 10 deadline to do so.

CORNISH: Why is this all happening now?

LUCAS: So remember. The Justice Department's inspector general released his big report on the early stages of the Russia investigation last week. A big part of that looked at the FBI surveillance of Page, and the inspector general documented 17 significant errors or omissions in the FBI's applications for surveillance on Page. The FBI, for example, did not inform Justice Department lawyers who oversee this whole process of information that undercut the case for surveillance on Page. A few days later, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the inspector general's report.

Republicans and Democrats right now, of course, don't agree on a whole lot. One thing that they did agree on in this hearing, though - people on both sides of the aisle - was the need to look at possible changes to the process for getting court's - the court's approval for foreign intelligence surveillance.

CORNISH: So you have the inspector general's report and then criticism from lawmakers and now word from the FISA court itself. Are we likely to see changes in the law?

LUCAS: You know, it's hard to say right now. It is still very early in this process. The inspector general's report just came out last week. But certainly, advocates for change are eager to seize on this opportunity right now. The American Civil Liberties Union said that Congress has to radically reform this process to increase accountability. They say that the whole process for getting surveillance from this court as it stands right now is really ripe for abuse. But national security folks say that, you know, this surveillance power is critical for the FBI. It's critical in both counterintelligence and counterterrorism cases.

But nobody is defending the errors and mistakes that were made in the case of Carter Page and documented in the inspector general's report. FBI director Christopher Wray said that he accepts the inspector general's findings. Wray says he's already vowed to make changes to how the FBI handles its applications for this kind of surveillance in order to make sure that the information that the FBI is providing the court is completely accurate and is complete. There has been rumbling, of course, from the Hill, as I said earlier, to make changes. But it really is too early at this point to say whether that will reach the critical mass to actually get something done.

CORNISH: That's NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas.

Thank you.

LUCAS: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF CITY OF THE SUN'S "VENTURA") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.