79-year-old woman killed in Houghton County crash

HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI-- One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Houghton County Friday.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say it happened around 9:45 a.m. on US-41 near Airport Park Road. They say an 81-year-old Houghton man was northbound when an approaching southbound snow plow created a large cloud of snow. The driver said he slowed down when he entered the cloud but struck a southbound vehicle behind the plow driven by a 65-year-old Mohawk woman. A witness behind the southbound vehicle said the woman’s car slid sideways on the highway into the northbound lane and hit the man’s car almost head-on.

The Houghton man and his 79-year-old female passenger were taken to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital. The woman later died of her injuries. The driver from Mohawk was taken to UPHS-Portage for emergency surgery. She remains hospitalized in fair condition.