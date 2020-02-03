80-year-old woman escapes Gladstone fire

GLADSTONE, MI-- A Gladstone woman is hospitalized following a house fire Sunday.

Public Safety and the Gladstone Volunteer Fire Department were called around 4:45 p.m. to a home on the 100 block of Cliffs Drive. Officers entered the house upon arrival and helped get the 80-year-old resident out.

The fire was contained and extinguished quickly. The house sustained heavy smoke and fire damage.

The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital, then airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee. Her condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.