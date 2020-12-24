9-Year-Old Boy Is Named Highest-Earning YouTube Star Of 2020

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Ryan Kaji has been designated the highest earning YouTube star of the year 2020. He is 9 years old. According to Forbes, he's earned nearly $30 million from his channel. He has over 40 million subscribers. The channel includes video reviews of new toys, home science experiments and day trips with his family. Go on and get it, Ryan. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.