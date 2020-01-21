Superior Alliance for Independent Living, SAIL, works to ensure the Upper Peninsula is accessible toeveryone, including those who live with a disability. Guests include SAIL Executive Director SarahPeurakoski and ADA Coordinator Lucy Wilcox.
The Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) celebrates its 20th anniversary the week of July 23rd with a week of events titled "Access for All." Sarah Peurakoski is the Executive Director of SAIL, the Disability Network of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and she stopped by our studios to tell our listeners about SAIL and the free events for all community members.