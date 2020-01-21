Access for All

Related Program: 
    Superior Alliance for Independent Living, SAIL, works to ensure the Upper Peninsula is accessible toeveryone, including those who live with a disability. Guests include SAIL Executive Director SarahPeurakoski and ADA Coordinator Lucy Wilcox.

SAIL
Superior Alliance for Independent Living
Sarah Peurakoski
Lucy Wilcox

