Additional flights coming to Sawyer airport

SAWYER, MI-- Sawyer International Airport will begin offering more flights next month.

SkyWest (dba Delta) will increase its flight schedule to Detroit beginning May 5 with an additional turn flight to Detroit. Officials say with the new schedule SkyWest will continue its early morning departure along with a mid-morning departure to Detroit, allowing passengers to continue their travel the same day.

SkyWest will also continue the daily flight to Minneapolis. American Airlines will add a second flight to Chicago beginning May 6.

The TSA is allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice.