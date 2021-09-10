Additional victims of online predator sought by police

MARQUETTE, MI-- Police are looking for additional victims of a Kingsford man arrested last month for having sexual conversations online with minors.

Jeffrey McGillviray, 66, is charged with five counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive activity and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Investigation of his activities stemmed from a referral from the FBI.

Officials say if there are other victims looking to come forward with information regarding McGillviray, they’re asked to call the Marquette Computer Crimes Unit at 906-227-7505 or their local Michigan State Police post.