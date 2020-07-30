Advocates: Shield poor students from pandemic budget cut

LANSING, MI (AP)-- An education advocacy group says Michigan should shield low-income students from the brunt of a potential K-12 funding cut in the coming school year instead of making an across-the-board reduction to base aid to resolve a pandemic-caused budget hole.

The Royal Oak-based Education Trust-Midwest and some business and education leaders launched a campaign Tuesday to protect funding for such students as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and lawmakers grapple with $1.1 billion less in the school aid fund for next fiscal year than was projected previously.

The Democratic governor and Republican-led Legislature are hoping for more federal coronavirus relief funding. Advocates say if a reduction is necessary, aid for at-risk students should be protected.