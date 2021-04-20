AG Nessel reacts to verdict in Chauvin case

LANSING, MI-- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement in response to today’s verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial:

"The death of George Floyd has rightfully been recognized as murder by the jurors in the trial of Derek Chauvin. It is now the obligation of elected officials, community leaders and the law enforcement community throughout this country to recognize the need for reforms to transition from policing by force to cooperative efforts to create safer communities.

"For too long, fear and brutality have been at the heart of how some individuals in law enforcement view their roles within our communities. The result has had devastating consequences for residents, and particularly the Black community and other communities of color.

Last year, I announced seven proposals as part of a series of actions for police reform. The proposals seek to increase transparency surrounding law enforcement agencies and ensure accountability from and for law enforcement officers.

"It is time to acknowledge that there are problems with how and who we police. Multiple lives have been lost at the hands of law enforcement since the death of Mr. Floyd. This serves as a constant reminder that those in communities of color continue to be wronged by a system that has repeatedly failed to protect them.

"It is incumbent upon the leaders of our communities, our state, and our nation to effectuate change. The murder of Mr. Floyd by a man who wore the uniform of those sworn to serve and protect cannot be allowed to pass as one more unfortunate moment in our nation’s history. We cannot simply be satisfied by a guilty verdict. It must be a catalyst for change.

"I am committed to using the authority of the Department of Attorney General to reform the system to hold bad officers accountable and ensure community policing is truly a partnership between our residents and the men and women who wear a uniform and pledge to help keep them safe."