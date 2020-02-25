Air Force reservist picked to lead Wisconsin National Guard

MADISON, WI (AP)-- Gov. Tony Evers has selected a brigadier general in the U.S. Air Force reserves to take over as commander of the Wisconsin National Guard.

The appointment of Brig. Gen. Paul Knapp follows a sexual assault scandal that led to the former commander, Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, resigning in December. Knapp called it his “dream job.” He has more than 25 years of military experience.

Dunbar resigned after the release of a scathing report from the National Guard Bureau. It found that under his leadership the Wisconsin National Guard defied federal law, regulations and policies for the handling of soldiers' sexual assault and harassment complaints.