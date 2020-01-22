Alger County officials rescue boy from Munising Bay ice

MUNISING, MI-- A teenaged boy has been rescued from thin ice in Alger County.

Tuesday around 9:20 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies received a call from James Zielinski, 17. He said he was on ice near the Munising City Dock on Munising Bay and the ice was beginning to crack.

City Police responded and saw Zielinski on the bay about 50 feet east of the dock. The Alger County Rescue 21 team was able to reach Zielinski with a Rapid Deployment Craft and bring him to shore.

EMS personnel treated Zielinski for low body temperature. He was then released to his father.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office is advising all people venturing onto the ice to use extreme caution.