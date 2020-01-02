'All hands on deck:' Trees down, power out in eastern UP

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — An electric cooperative in the eastern U.P. says it's continuing to work to restore power to thousands of customers after an “extreme” mix of snow and ice. Cloverland Electric, which serves five counties and Sault Ste. Marie, said it could take days to completely get the lights on in the rural territory. The Chippewa County sheriff's office says trees still were falling from the weight of snow and ice.

Outage counts peaked to historic levels Monday with more than half of the co-op’s 33,000 members in the dark.

Cloverland Electric is reminding residents to continue alternate arrangements as necessary to ensure their safety during this extended multi-day outage. Those with unmet, non-emergency needs should call 2-1-1 for guidance on local resources such as warming shelters.