SAULT STE. MARIE, MI--   Michigan State Police from the Sault Ste. Marie Post arrested a man for drugged driving last week. 

Thursday at about 8:30 p.m. troopers conducted a traffic stop on Baker Side Road near 6 Mile Road. The 23-year-old male driver from the Soo appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He was arrested for possession of meth, allegedly operating under the influence of drugs and a prior felony warrant for his arrest.

The driver was lodged in the Chippewa County Jail.