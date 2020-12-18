Almost half a million people download MI COVID Alert app

LANSING, MI-- A month after its statewide release, the MI Covid Alert app has been downloaded nearly 500,000 times.

After a positive test result is entered into the app, close contacts—people who have been within six feet for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period—will receive an anonymous push notification letting them know they may have been exposed to COVID-19. It also gives the number of days since the possible exposure took place. No personally identifiable information is required or shared with other users.

The state also rolled out a second option for users to receive the PIN required to anonymously share a positive COVID-19 test result.

Officials say when just 15 percent of a population used a notification app like MI COVID Alert there was a potential to reduce infections and death.

For more information go to Michigan.gov and click on Coronavirus Response.