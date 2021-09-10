Anishinaabe Radio News: The Forge Project Indigenous Fellowship By Nicole Walton • 2 hours ago ShareTweetEmail The Forge Project is an initiative to support leaders in culture, education, food security, and land justice. Listen Listening... / 2:38 Tags: Anishinaabe Radio NewsApril LindalaShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Anishinaabe Radio News: Raven and the box of daylight By Nicole Walton • Sep 3, 2021 For the first time, a U.S. postage stamp features the work of a Tlingit artist. Anishinaabe Radio News: Reservation Dogs By Nicole Walton • Aug 20, 2021 The new television series follows the exploits of four Indigenous teens in Oklahoma. Anishinaabe Radio News: The Remains of Our Ancestors and Children By Nicole Walton • Aug 13, 2021 The process of repatriating Indigenous ancestral remains does not apply to the remains of Native children in Carlisle, PA. Anishinaabe Radio News: Milwaukee Indian Community School By Nicole Walton • Aug 6, 2021 In mid-August 1971, the Milwaukee chapter of the American Indian Movement began an occupation of the US Coast Guard station along Lake Michigan. Anishinaabe Radio News: Doreen Manuel By Nicole Walton • Jul 28, 2021 Doreen Manuel includes the role of Indigenous women as she helps rewrite her father's biography, Brotherhood to Nationhood: George Manuel and the Making of the Modern Indian Movement.