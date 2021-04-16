Anishinaabe Radio News: Louise Bernice Halfe By Nicole Walton • 3 hours ago ShareTweetEmail This week's episode focuses on Canadian Parliamentary Poet Laureate Louise Bernice Halfe. Listen Listening... / 2:47 Tags: Anishinaabe Radio NewsApril LindalaShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Anishinaabe Radio News: National Week of Action By Nicole Walton • Apr 9, 2021 The National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center is calling the world to address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Anishinaabe Radio News: Katie John By Nicole Walton • Apr 2, 2021 Athabaskan elder Katie John fought for Native subsistence fishing rights in Alaska. Anishinaabe Radio News: Alika Lafontaine By Nicole Walton • Mar 22, 2021 Canadian doctor Alika Lafontaine is the subject of this week's ARN. Anishinaabe Radio News: Adrianne Chalepah By Nicole Walton • Mar 5, 2021 Native comedian and writer Adrianne Chalepah is the focus of this week's Anishinaabe Radio News. Anishinaabe Radio News: Jeffery Veregge By Nicole Walton • Feb 26, 2021 This week's episode focuses on artist and writer Jeffery Veregge and his work on Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices #1.