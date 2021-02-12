Anishinaabe Radio News: Shingoose By Nicole Walton • 46 minutes ago ShareTweetEmail April Lindala talks about singer/songwriter Curtis Jonnie, better known as Shingoose. Listen Listening... / 3:18 Tags: Anishinaabe Radio NewsApril LindalaShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Anishinaabe Radio News: Sheila Watt-Cloutier By Nicole Walton • Mar 13, 2020 Sheila Watt-Cloutier is a Nobel nominee known for her climate change and human rights advocacy. Anishinaabe Radio News: "Indian Country" By Nicole Walton • Feb 28, 2020 What does "Indian Country" mean, and is it offensive? Anishinaabe Radio News: Fawn Sharp By Nicole Walton • Feb 14, 2020 Fawn Sharp leads the oldest and largest national Native organization, the National Congress of the American Indians. Anishinaabe Radio News: Merata Mita By Nicole Walton • Feb 7, 2020 This week's episode talks about Maori filmmaker Merata Mita and her accomplishments. Anishinaabe Radio News: Super Bowl as Super Spectacle By Nicole Walton • Jan 31, 2020 This Sunday's Super Bowl will attract millions of viewers who will see fans participate in the usage of Native symbolism to support the Kansas City Chiefs. Indigenous people says it's a form of prejudice that needs to stop.