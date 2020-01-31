Anishinaabe Radio News: Super Bowl as Super Spectacle

By 9 minutes ago

This Sunday's Super Bowl will attract millions of viewers who will see fans participate in the usage of Native symbols and actions for the Kansas City Chiefs. Indigenous people says it's a form of prejudice that needs to stop. 

Anishinaabe Radio News
April Lindala

