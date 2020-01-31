Anishinaabe Radio News: Super Bowl as Super Spectacle By Nicole Walton • 9 minutes ago ShareTweetEmail This Sunday's Super Bowl will attract millions of viewers who will see fans participate in the usage of Native symbols and actions for the Kansas City Chiefs. Indigenous people says it's a form of prejudice that needs to stop. Listen Listening... / 2:48 Tags: Anishinaabe Radio NewsApril LindalaShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Anishinaabe Radio News: Haunani-Kay Trask By Nicole Walton • Jan 24, 2020 This week's episode talks about Hawaiian scholar Haunani-Kay Trask. Anishinaabe Radio News: Kelly Fraser By Nicole Walton • Jan 17, 2020 A look at the life and talent of throat singer and rapper Kelly Fraser. Anishinaabe Radio News: Michael Greyeyes By Nicole Walton • Jan 10, 2020 Actor, dancer and educator Michael Greyeyes is the topic of this week's episode. Anishinaabe Radio News: Kanahus Manuel By Nicole Walton • Dec 13, 2019 Kanahus Manuel is an activist currently involved in the Tiny House Warriors pipeline protest movement. Anishinaabe Radio News: the NAMMYs By Nicole Walton • Nov 29, 2019 Talking about the 19th annual Native American Music Awards and who was honored.