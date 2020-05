DICKINSON COUNTY, MI-- The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department is reporting a fourth positive case of COVID-19 in Dickinson County.

Officials released the number Wednesday. Nine other coronavirus tests are pending. That brings the total number of positive cases in the Upper Peninsula to 96. Thirteen people have died.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday 45,054 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 statewide and 4,250 have died.