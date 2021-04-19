Anvil man faces drug, assault charges

GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI-- A Gogebic County man has been arrested in connection with domestic violence and drugs.

On Saturday two troopers with the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post responded to a suspicious situation at a residence at Anvil Location. The complaint was determined to be domestic violence-related.

Troopers tried to make contact with the suspect at his residence. While at the home officers observed drug paraphernalia and narcotics activity. They saw the suspect drive by the residence, made a traffic stop near the house and took him into custody.

The man was arrested for possession of meth, felon in possession of a firearm, and assault. Additional evidence from search warrants executed on the suspect’s residence and vehicle showed the man was maintaining a drug house.

He remains lodged in the Gogebic County Jail. The case remains under investigation.