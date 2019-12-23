Appeals court: State right to toss Inman recall petitions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has rejected the appeal of a group trying to remove indicted state Rep. Larry Inman from office. The court agreed Friday with officials who disqualified recall petitions that had a missing word. In a 2-1 ruling, the court says petitions must strictly comply with wording approved by the state. Nearly 14,000 signatures were submitted to force a recall election for Inman, a Traverse City-area Republican whom a jury acquitted of lying to the FBI. Jurors deadlocked on other charges related to an alleged scheme to trade votes for campaign donations. He may be tried again.