Army vet charged after Michigan bridge scaled for photos

By 1 hour ago

ST. IGNACE, MI (AP)--   An Army veteran already jailed in Ohio after the roof of a Cincinnati skyscraper was accessed has been accused of scaling the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan to take photos.

Isaac Wright
Credit Michigan State Police

Isaac Wright of Cincinnati was arraigned last Thursday via video in Cheboygan District Court on a charge of felony trespass upon a key transportation facility. Photos taken on the bridge’s south tower were posted in November on social media.

Wright was being held in Ohio after being extradited there following his arrest in December in Arizona. Police in Cincinnati have said security camera wires were cut in November at that city’s Great American Tower and tools were used to get to the roof. A burglary warrant was issued for Wright.

Tags: 
Mackinac Bridge climber
Isaac Wright
Cincinnati

Related Content

Police searching for suspect who climbed Mackinac Bridge

By Dec 3, 2020

ST. IGNACE, MI--   Michigan State Police are investigating an incident in which a person illegally climbed the Mackinac Bridge.

Last month Bridge Authority personnel saw a photo from the top of a bridge tower posted on social media. They reviewed an incident from an early November morning when an alarm was activated. Staff investigated but couldn’t determine what triggered the alarm. When the alarm went off several hours later they saw someone leaving the bridge. Police were notified but no suspect was found.