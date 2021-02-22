Army vet charged after Michigan bridge scaled for photos

ST. IGNACE, MI (AP)-- An Army veteran already jailed in Ohio after the roof of a Cincinnati skyscraper was accessed has been accused of scaling the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan to take photos.

Isaac Wright of Cincinnati was arraigned last Thursday via video in Cheboygan District Court on a charge of felony trespass upon a key transportation facility. Photos taken on the bridge’s south tower were posted in November on social media.

Wright was being held in Ohio after being extradited there following his arrest in December in Arizona. Police in Cincinnati have said security camera wires were cut in November at that city’s Great American Tower and tools were used to get to the roof. A burglary warrant was issued for Wright.