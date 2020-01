Escanaba, MI - Escanaba Public Safety Officers have made an arrest in connection with a December stabbing in the city. Officers executed a search warrant yesterday (Thurs) in the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue South and arrested a man in connection with a December 27th stabbing on South 10th Street. The man is charged with ‘assault to do great bodily harm less than murder’ and is lodged in the Delta County jail. His name is not yet being released.