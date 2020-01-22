Arrest made in Ironwood B&E

BESSEMER, MI-- A Gogebic County woman has been charged in connection with a breaking-and-entering in Ironwood late Saturday night.

Public Safety officers say the incident involved several suspects entering the building with a handgun.

On Sunday the Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team and Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on a Bessemer residence. They recovered evidence connected to the previous night’s crime.

Heaven Allen was arrested for breaking and entering a building, felony firearms, and concealing stolen property. She remains lodged in the Gogebic County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Additional arrest warrants are being reviewed by the Prosecutor’s Office. The case remains under investigation.