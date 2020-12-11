Arrest made in Ishpeming stabbing case

MARQUETTE, MI-- A Gwinn man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident in Ishpeming.

City Police responded Wednesday morning to Canda Manor Apartments and found a 19-year-old Champion man with a stab wound in his leg. The suspect in the incident—a 28-year-old Gwinn man—had fled the scene.

As officers searched for the suspect UPHS-Bell reported a man had walked into the Emergency Department with four stab wounds. He had also been at the apartment.

Both men were taken to UPHS-Marquette for treatment.

Police investigation revealed an argument between the two men had become physical when the victim grabbed a knife. Both men were injured during the assault.

Once the Gwinn man was released from the hospital he was arrested on charges of home invasion, domestic violence, and assault to do great bodily harm less than murder. He remains lodged in the Marquette County Jail.