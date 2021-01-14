Arrest made in Schoolcraft County B&E cases

MANISTIQUE, MI-- A Rapid River man has been arrested in connection with several breaking-and-entering cases in Schoolcraft County.

Over the past month Manistique Public Safety officers have conducted investigations within the city and troopers from the Manistique Outpost handled similar investigations in the county. Multiple search warrants were executed, resulting in the recovery of stolen items.

Officers arrested Corey Henry, 27, of Rapid River. He’s charged with 13 felony counts through Michigan State Police investigations and several others through Manistique Public Safety. Several of the cases led to additional venues in Delta County and are being reviewed by the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office.