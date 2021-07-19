Arrests made in Calumet party store break-ins

CALUMET, MI-- A juvenile and a 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with two breaking-and-entering complaints this month at Harter’s Party Store in Calumet.

Deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office and a Michigan State Police trooper arrested the two males Monday. Officers later found three of five stolen firearms in a wooded area in the city of Houghton.

The suspects were arrested for:

Breaking and entering with intent

5 counts of possession of stolen firearms

Possession of stolen property

Possession of burglary tools

Felonious resisting and obstructing a police officer

The juvenile was turned over to his parents. The 17-year-old was lodged at the Houghton County Jail.

The investigation remains open and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the other two stolen firearms is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by telephone or Facebook.