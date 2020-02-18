Asphyxiation suspected in Baraga County teen deaths

L'ANSE TOWNSHIP, MI-- Two teenagers have died and one is hospitalized in Baraga County.

The Sheriff’s Office says Monday around 4:15 p.m. they responded to a report of a possible drunk driver at the end of Silver Road in L’Anse Township. When deputies arrived at the scene they found the vehicle running.

Dylan Roberts, 17, of L’Anse and Christopher Turpeinen, 17, of Pelkie were found dead inside the vehicle. Hunter Pelon, 17, of Baraga was found unconscious. She was taken out of the vehicle and life saving measures were initiated. Pelon was taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital, then transferred to a hospital in Green Bay. Her condition is unknown.

Officials say the cause of death is unknown at this time, but asphyxiation is suspected. Autopsies for the victims are scheduled.

The case remains under investigation.

Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police assisted at the scene.