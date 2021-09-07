ATV rider hit, killed by dump truck in Wisconsin

STEPHENSON, WI-- An ATV driver was killed in an accident with a dump truck in Marinette County Saturday.

Deputies were dispatched around 12:50 p.m. to Caldron Falls Road near Camp Bird in the town of Stephenson. They say the dump truck was northbound when the lead vehicle in a group of ATVs came around a corner southbound. The rider—identified as 53-year-old Michael Goffard of Neenah, Wisconsin—lost control of the ATV, crossed the centerline and hit the truck. He was thrown from the machine.

Goffard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck and his minor passenger were not injured.