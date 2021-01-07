Authorities arrest man for allegedly making bomb threat at Michigan Capitol building

LANSING, MI-- A man has been arrested by the Michigan State Police (MSP) and Attorney General Dana Nessel's office will be reviewing for possible charges after he allegedly reported that there was a bomb at the Michigan Capitol building today. Authorities quickly determined the threat to be false.

Charges could be brought Friday against Michael Varrone, 48, of Charlotte, following an investigation initiated this morning by the MSP.

Varrone was arrested outside his residence this afternoon without incident by the MSP Emergency Support Team and Fugitive Team. He is in custody and expected to be housed at the Lansing City Jail.

As MSP previously reported, Varrone allegedly telephoned a control operator at the Capitol complex early this morning and said everyone needed to evacuate because the building was going to explode. The employee immediately reported the bomb threat to Michigan State Police.

Capitol staff were then notified to ensure their safety and the building – which had already been closed to the public – was closed to staff. Authorities performed a sweep of the premises and by 9 a.m. had confirmed there was no real threat.

Additional information regarding charges and arraignment will be provided when available.