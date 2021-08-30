AuTrain man missing since August 24

AuTRAIN, MI-- Authorities are looking for a missing Alger County man.

Thomas Szafran, 62, left his AuTrain home in the early morning hours of August 24 and hasn’t been seen since. Szafran is 5’9” and 230 pounds. He was wearing a long-sleeve white shirt with light gray shorts.

Michigan State Police say he was driving a black 2011 GMC Sierra with Michigan registration 8MJJ28. The truck as a pink “Munising” sticker on the back window and the tailgate is missing a handle.

Szafran is still believed to be in the Upper Peninsula—possibly in the Alger County area.

Anyone with information on Szafran’s whereabouts is asked to call the Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922 or the Alger County Sheriff’s Department at 906-387-4444.