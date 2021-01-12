Baraga County officials say they won't enforce COVID rules

BARAGA, MI-- Several Baraga County officials have signed a document saying rules to limit the coronavirus in Michigan are unconstitutional and they won’t enforce them.

The so-called “manifesto” is signed by Sheriff Joe Brogan, County Clerk Wendy Goodreau, five county commissioners, Prosecutor Joseph O’Leary and Treasurer Jill Tollefson. It says since March 10 of last year citizens have endured restrictions on their freedoms “not seen in North America since the days of King George III and the American Revolution.” The officials say they have “no intention” of enforcing what they claim is a “misguided agenda” from Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

A statewide ban on indoor dining runs through January 15. Whitmer says the “pause” on indoor dining has had the desired effect of reducing community spread of COVID-19. Officials at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have not said whether the ban will be extended past Friday.

The state has confirmed 523,618 coronavirus cases since March. A total of 13,401 people have died from COVID-19.

The document was released to the public Monday.