Bay Cliff to hold virtual summer camp

BIG BAY, MI-- For the first time in its 87-year history Bay Cliff Health Camp will not be holding its therapy summer camp this year.

However, officials say the COVID-19 virus will not stop their commitment to their campers. Volunteers and community partners who would have been summer staff are creating online content for Bay Cliff Virtual Camp.

The activities and sessions are meant for all age groups and abilities.

Virtual camp starts June 20 and ends August 8. For more information go to baycliff.org.