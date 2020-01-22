Behavioral health forum being held in Marquette Wednesday

MARQUETTE, MI-- The State of Michigan is holding a public forum in Marquette on ways to strengthen its Medicaid-funded behavioral health and developmental disabilities system.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon announced in December a plan to strengthen the system by integrating physical and behavioral health payments through Specialty Integrated Plans.

During the forum the MDHHS will give an overview of the proposal, gather feedback and answer questions from attendees. Gordon says the input will help the state design a system that best meets the needs of residents who rely on the services.

The forum takes place at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Marquette Senior High School Little Theater.