Bell named Top 100 Critical Access Hospital

ISHPEMING, MI-- The Chartis Center for Rural Health has named UPHS-Bell a 2020 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital.

The annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics' Hospital Strength INDEX. Using 50 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market-, value- and finance-based categories. Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all Critical Access Hospitals nationally.

UPHS-Bell is the only hospital in Michigan to receive the designation.