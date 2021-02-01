Bergman introduces legislation honoring Senator Tom Casperson

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- On Monday Rep. Jack Bergman introduced bipartisan legislation naming the Marquette Post Office after State Senator Tom Casperson.

Casperson served in the Michigan House and Senate for 14 years, where he passed more than 100 pieces of legislation and was a universally respected voice for the Upper Peninsula. Senator Casperson passed away on November 29, 2020 after a two-year battle with lung cancer.

Rep. Jack Bergman stated, “Tom was a tireless leader for those in the Upper Peninsula – never afraid to work across the aisle and always capable of finding common ground for the betterment of the people he served. This legislation, which has already received bipartisan support from members of the Michigan Congressional delegation, is one more way we can honor his memory and help ensure his legacy lives on for many generations to come.”

Senator Casperson’s work as a lawmaker and leader for the U.P. has already been recognized by the Governor and Michigan Legislature, who recently enacted legislation dedicating the bridge on US-2 going over the Escanaba River as the “Senator Tom Casperson Memorial Bridge.”

The post office to be named the "Senator Tom Casperson Post Office Building" is located at 202 West Washington Street, Suite 1, in Marquette. While the post office in Senator Casperson’s hometown of Escanaba was initially considered as a candidate for naming, the facility is not owned by the USPS and its lease is currently set to expire in early 2022.