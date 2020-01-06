Bergman running again for Congress

HOUGHTON, MI-- Congressman Jack Bergman says he’s running for reelection.

WLUC-TV says the Republican from Watersmeet made the announcement at a meeting of the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce in Houghton Saturday.

Bergman was first elected to Michigan’s 1st district in 2016. The district covers the entire Upper Peninsula and 16 counties in northern lower Michigan.

His committee assignments include Armed Services, the Budget, Natural Resources and Veterans’ Affairs.

Bergman is a retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant general.

Negaunee resident Dana Ferguson says she will also run for the 1st district Congressional seat.