Biden appoints Whitmer to Governors' Council

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- President Joe Biden has appointed Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to the Council of Governors.

The Council consists of ten governors appointed by the President—five from each party—with two governors serving as co-chairs. The group addresses matters of homeland defense, the National Guard, disaster response and other safety and security issues.

Governor Whitmer will serve a two-year term.

Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz were named co-chairs of the group.