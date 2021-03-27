Biden Says 'Nothing Has Changed' But Child Migrants Crossing Border At Higher Pace

Loading...

President Biden claimed Thursday in his first press conference since taking office that "nothing has changed" compared to earlier influxes of migrants and unaccompanied children at the border.

"It happens every single, solitary year," he said, pushing back on questions about whether his own policies contributed to the situation on the border.

"There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March," he said. "That happens every year."

The Biden administration has been grappling with surging numbers of migrants, especially children arriving at the border without their parents.

It is true, as Biden states, that numbers often rise during the early months of the year when temperatures begin to warm. But the number of children arriving today without their parents is considerably higher than at the same time in 2019 and 2020.

In fact, the number of unaccompanied children being apprehended by the Border Patrol were higher in February than they've been any previous February since 2014, according to data shared with NPR by the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute.

Authorities encountered 9,297 children without a parent in February, a 30% increase from 2019 during the last major influx of unaccompanied children.

To be sure, it's still below the peaks of 11,000 unaccompanied minors who arrived in May 2019 and above 10,000 in June 2014, but experts and administration officials expect those records to be broken this year.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last week that U.S. agents are on pace to intercept more migrants on the southwest border in 2021 than they have in the last two decades.

The reasons for the influx of migrants from Central America are vast and complex. They are also deeply personal for each family who chooses to leave their home.

Jessica Bolter, an analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, says they involve a mix of longstanding factors, such as poverty and corruption, as well as new factors such as two recent hurricanes and widespread unemployment due to the pandemic.

"And then we also, of course, do have a new administration coming into office in the U.S. that has promised to treat migrants more humanely," Bolter said. "And that's something that's not lost on migrants. And it's certainly not something that's lost on smugglers who are likely to exaggerate kind of any change in U.S. policy to increase their business and get migrants to come with them to the US Mexico border."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents apprehended an average of 5,000 undocumented immigrants per day over the past 30 days, including about 500 unaccompanied children, according to a senior Border Patrol official who spoke to reporters on Friday.

The official said the influx was "much different" than previous years, citing the large number of unaccompanied children and families traveling.

As of Wednesday, more than 5,000 unaccompanied migrant children and teens were stuck in Border Patrol facilities waiting for beds in more appropriate shelters built for children, according to Department of Homeland Security data viewed by NPR.

The Border Patrol official told reporters Friday that agents are trying to discharge the children from warehouses and jail-like holding cells as quickly as possible, but there's a bottleneck because the government can't open child shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services fast enough to accommodate everyone who's crossing.

"Unfortunately, on any given day, we may have upwards of 9,000 people in custody, which certainly puts a strain on our resources," the official said.

The Biden administration is working with other agencies trying find more bed space. They're using places like the San Diego Convention Center to hold unaccompanied minors so they're not sleeping in cells on the border.

The challenges in Central America – and at the border – have become cyclical.

Like under previous presidents, the Biden administration was not prepared to shelter this many arriving children.

But Bolter questions whether this is some kind of a new "crisis." She says this part of the same flow of migrants that the United States has been experiencing over the last decade.

Up until 2012, the vast majority of apprehensions at the southwest border were of young Mexican males coming across to find work in the United States. Two years later, the majority of cases coming across the southwest border were from Central America and were a mix people, families and unaccompanied children.

"It's really all part of the same flow," Bolter said. "This is something - these flows of Central American children and families - that administrations of both parties have struggled with, how to how to deal with them."

The Biden administration also has long term plans to deal more directly with these issues in Central America. They include developing more legal avenues to seek asylum so that migrants don't feel they have to choose illegal avenues. And Biden just sent three top officials to Mexico and Guatemala as part of efforts to tackle the root causes of migration, something he also just tasked Vice President Harris with leading.

Juan Gonzalez, the National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere, was part of that team.

He told NPR's Steve Inskeep Friday that the administration wants to help countries in the region create the right environment for international investment that drives economic prosperity, but also has ways to encourage better behavior from money launderers and other corrupt officials.

"So that's a carrot," he said. "In terms of sticks, the president during the campaign, and we're actually working to implement this now under the vice president's leadership, is committed to developing a regional anti-corruption task force. There are a lot of things that the United States and its partners can do to impose sanctions, to pull visas, to freeze assets of individuals involved, involved in money laundering."

NPR's John Burnett contributed to this story.



SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

There was never a better night for baseball than August 20, 1948, in Cleveland, the hometown team in first place against the last-place Chicago White Sox. What put a record 78,000 fans into the big park along the lake? Probably the legend headed to the mound, Leroy Satchel Paige. Luke Epplin, author of the book "Our Team," what did that game mean?

LUKE EPPLIN: The Indians were fighting for the pennant against three other teams. It had been 28 years since they had won the World Series. And they had just signed Satchel Paige a month earlier. He had done several starts where he had set the baseball world on its head, winning several of them. And he was coming to the mound for that - for the Indians, trying to keep them in first place.

SIMON: That Cleveland team went on to win the 1948 World Series against the Boston Braves. And Luke Epplin joins us from New York. Thanks for being with us.

This legend, Satchel Paige, was almost left behind, wasn't he?

EPPLIN: He was. He was 42 by the time that he signed with the Cleveland Indians. He'd come up in the Negro Leagues in the late 1920s. He distinguished himself as perhaps the premier pitcher of his time. But he was thought to be left behind. Once Jackie Robinson signed and broke the color line in 1947, Paige was thought to be too old. And so the fact that Bill Veeck ended up signing him - Bill Veeck was the owner of the Cleveland Indians at that time - signing him at the age of 42 was quite a surprise.

SIMON: Your book centers on the experiences that your four people - Satchel Paige, the legend, Bill Veeck, showman who owned the team, also a legend, Larry Doby, first Black player in the American League, just a few months after Jackie Robinson. It was often said that he got all the - you know, as much abuse and not nearly as much fame. And then Bob Feller, the fastest pitcher on the planet. What kind of special alchemy did this team have?

EPPLIN: Yeah, this team had such interesting parts to it. The reason that I chose these four individuals in particular is that I think that they each represented a different facet of the integration experience. You had Bill Veeck, who was a forward-looking promotional genius who had bought the Cleveland Indians in 1946. And he very much looked to the Negro Leagues as a way of infusing talent into that team. You had Bob Feller, who was, as you had mentioned, probably the fastest pitcher of his time. He barnstormed with Black players in the offseason, most notably Satchel Paige. But he had sort of traditionalist views about the readiness of Black players to come into the major leagues.

And then you had Larry Doby and Satchel Paige. Doby was nearly 20 years younger than Paige. They came from different generations, different times in the Negro Leagues. And they had sort of differing thoughts about the integration process. Nonetheless, these four individuals came together and managed to boost the Indians into the World Series at that time.

SIMON: Let me ask about Larry Doby, first African American player in the American League, a celebrated, nationally celebrated high school and college athlete who was playing in the Negro Leagues, was drafted, and then he ran smack into segregation, didn't he?

EPPLIN: He did. He grew up in South Carolina and moved to Paterson, N.J., for his high school years. And in high school, he was, as you said, a sensation. He was so popular in Paterson that his senior year, the school organized a ceremony to him where they - poems were read, songs were sung about his greatness. He moved into the Negro Leagues and then got drafted into the Navy.

And whenever he comes to the Navy, he goes to Great Lakes Naval Station in Chicago and gets off the train that was hauling white and Black troops at the time. And the white and Black troops are immediately separated. And Doby claims that he'd never known segregation like that before. It really hit him hard. And I think that because of the accolades that he got in high school, it wasn't something that he'd faced so head-on until that moment.

SIMON: What did the 1948 Cleveland baseball team and championship show the nation, do you think?

EPPLIN: The Cleveland Indians at that time had been kind of a hard-bitten franchise. They had only won one World Series in 1920. And then they were always kind of in the middle somewhere, never able to sort of overcome the more powerhouses, like the Yankees, the Tigers, the Red Sox, teams like this. Bill Veeck - when he bought the team, he signed players from the Negro Leagues. And it was those players that really helped Cleveland get over the hump. If he hadn't integrated the team, the Indians would not have won the pennant and thus would not have won the World Series. So it really showed what you could do if you opened up your inclusive policies on the ball club.

SIMON: Cleveland's baseball team has announced it's changing its name beginning next year. You have any favorites?

EPPLIN: I was told that one of the favorites was the Cleveland Municipals. This would be a sort of homage to Municipal Stadium...

SIMON: Yeah.

EPPLIN: ...Which at that time was the biggest baseball stadium. It held 78,000 people. So it's kind of reminiscent of those great 1948 days whenever you had a packed house watching Bob Feller, Larry Doby, Satchel Paige win. So my heart is with that.

SIMON: I have a favorite.

EPPLIN: What's yours?

SIMON: The Rocks.

EPPLIN: Oh, yeah, for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

SIMON: Cleveland Rocks.

EPPLIN: That's really great, too (laughter).

SIMON: Yeah, I can hear them singing it the seventh-inning stretch.

EPPLIN: Yeah.

SIMON: Lou Epplin - his book, "Our Team." Thank you so much for being with us.

EPPLIN: Thank you, Scott. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.