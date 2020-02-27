Blackrocks buys building next door

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Blackrocks Brewery in Marquette is expanding in the near future.

In a Facebook post the brew crew say they have purchased the building next to the pub. Over the years it has contained a video rental business, a tattoo parlor and a video production company.

Blackrocks officials say they’re still in the beginning stages of the project and the final product will take some time, but they’re brainstorming ideas over ale.

They say they look forward to a little extra space for everyone to enjoy while keeping the vibe and experience patrons expect from Blackrocks.