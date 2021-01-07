Blatteroon, snollygoster on school's list of words to revive

DETROIT, MI (AP)-- A team at Wayne State University in Detroit has released an annual list of little-used words it deems worthy of resurrection.

Anagapesis, blatteroon, snollygoster and footle are among the 10 words selected by Wayne State University's Word Warriors. Unlike overused words or phrases that counterparts at Lake Superior State University list each year for banishment, the Word Warriors want to dust off those that have fallen over the decades into disuse.

The school says submissions come throughout the year from Detroit residents and other wordsmiths.