Blueberry Festival back in Marquette Friday

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Downtown Marquette Blueberry Festival has returned.

This year a scaled-back, “lite” version is planned. On Friday the 100 block of Washington Street and 100 and 200 blocks of South Front Street will have sidewalk sales, food vendors, artists and more.

Musicians will perform at three locations throughout the festival: near the Phil Niemisto Pocket Park, near the corner of Front and Washington, and near the Rosewood Walkway on Front Street.

For more information go to the Marquette Downtown Development Authority website at downtownmarquette.org.