Boat capsizes in Copper Harbor, dumping occupants into Superior

COPPER HARBOR, MI-- Two people escaped injury when their boat capsized in the Keweenaw over the weekend.

Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala says on Sunday deputies were called out on a report that an 18-foot catamaran had capsized in Copper Harbor. High winds and rough seas had flipped the boat, leaving its two occupants clinging to the underside.

Deputies used a Fort Wilkins State Park rescue boat that was docked at the Copper Harbor Marina to reach the victims and upright the boat.

The catamaran’s occupants were not injured in the incident.